Credit Suisse Group Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

