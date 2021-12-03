Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get DS Smith alerts:

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. DS Smith has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.