Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $25.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,680,087 shares of company stock valued at $45,780,571 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.