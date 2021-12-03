Critical Analysis: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) & Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manchester United and Isos Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $665.67 million 0.97 -$124.11 million ($0.68) -21.94 Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -16.15% -10.76% -2.62% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Manchester United and Isos Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00 Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Isos Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Manchester United.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Isos Acquisition beats Manchester United on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday sector conducts all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

