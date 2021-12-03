Critical Review: Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) versus Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telia Company AB (publ) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 4 5 0 0 1.56 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $9.72 billion 1.61 -$2.50 billion ($0.72) -10.66 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telia Company AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) -14.33% -18.30% -5.57% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Internet Gold – Golden Lines beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

