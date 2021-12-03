CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $209.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.54 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.45 and a 200-day moving average of $251.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

