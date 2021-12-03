CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,267. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $155.54 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.80.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.79.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.