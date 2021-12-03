Crowny Price Hits $0.0354 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $354,845.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crowny has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00063370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00092741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.09 or 0.07789808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,459.33 or 0.99173415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

