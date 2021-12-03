Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,874,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $918.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $907.34 and its 200-day moving average is $895.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

