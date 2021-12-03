Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 183 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,721,000 after buying an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,322,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 999.0% in the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,876.1% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82.

