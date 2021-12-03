Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 7,575 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,642,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.31 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

