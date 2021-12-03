Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

CRM stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.61. The firm has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

