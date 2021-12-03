Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

