Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises about 1.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,322,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $87.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

