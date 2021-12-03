Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes $319,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $77.79.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

