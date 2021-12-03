CryptoFlow 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 43% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $248,684.32 and $17.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00063134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.51 or 0.07981599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.04 or 1.00210389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.