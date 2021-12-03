CryptoVerificationCoin Price Hits $0.0477 on Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $27,767.18 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

