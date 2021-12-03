Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 23,252 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 173.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,042 shares of company stock valued at $700,275,070. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $377.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

