Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.