Csenge Advisory Group Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,045 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,079.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 527,216 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 423,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 286,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.