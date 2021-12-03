Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 13,963 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

