Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,723 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

