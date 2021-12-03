CTO Realty Growth, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $330.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth $470,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.