Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 161 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $121,245,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $307.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.78. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

