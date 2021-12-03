Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,737 Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navigator by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000.

Get Navigator alerts:

NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 2.30. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.