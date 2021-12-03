Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $46,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $956,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $6,242,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $6,512,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

