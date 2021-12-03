Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $53,000 in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Progenity by 4,195.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Progenity by 412.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 244.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progenity alerts:

PROG stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.01. Progenity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.