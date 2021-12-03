Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $96,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $239,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other First Advantage news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

NYSE:FA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

