Curate (XCUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Curate has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and $1.67 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00006698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00241130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00086907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,421 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

