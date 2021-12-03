Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

CRIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Curis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Curis by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Curis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Curis by 14,853.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 353,651 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

