CUTcoin Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $40.65 million and $60.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00197080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003322 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.35 or 0.00606621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067378 BTC.

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,093,880 coins and its circulating supply is 151,093,880 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

