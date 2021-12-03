Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTKB. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 161,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35. Cytek BioSciences has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

