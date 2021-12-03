D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $119.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,924,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

