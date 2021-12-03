DA Davidson Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $91.48 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

Booking stock opened at $2,171.93 on Monday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,413.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,306.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

