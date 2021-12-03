Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 634,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DCNSF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

