Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 634,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS DCNSF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $21.47.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
