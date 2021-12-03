Dale B. Wolf Purchases 15,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

