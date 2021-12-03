Daniel E. Geffken Acquires 50,000 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245,529 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

