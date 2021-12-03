DATx Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. DATx has a market capitalization of $358,215.38 and approximately $170,900.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00238673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DATx

DATX is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

