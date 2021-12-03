DAV Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,175.40 or 0.98391055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.00353496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00037920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00059449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

