David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DECK traded up $6.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $404.03. 445,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,834. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $269.82 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

