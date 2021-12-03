Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.65.

DVDCF stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

