Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,300 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 5,300 ($69.24) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DPH stock opened at GBX 5,035 ($65.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,993.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,745.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total value of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,806 shares of company stock valued at $134,633,382.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.