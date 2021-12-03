Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,214 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $404.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $269.82 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

