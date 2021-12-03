Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $525.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $460.42.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.03. The company had a trading volume of 445,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $269.82 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,928 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $93,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $61,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

