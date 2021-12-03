Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.31. 13,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.48 and a 200 day moving average of $354.52. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

