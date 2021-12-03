Define One Day Volume Tops $22.11 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Define coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00004721 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Define has traded up 63.2% against the US dollar. Define has a total market cap of $141.20 million and $22.11 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.29 or 0.08026598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,040.71 or 0.99330473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Define should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Define using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.