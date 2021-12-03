Degenerator (MEME) Price Tops $32.63 on Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.00314945 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004673 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

