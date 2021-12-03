DeHive (DHV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $627,029.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. DeHive has a total market cap of $776,538.10 and $627,029.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00093966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.61 or 0.07913054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,212.68 or 0.99787593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

