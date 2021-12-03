Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £1,929,967.74 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £1,929,967.74 ($2,521,515.21).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 262.60 ($3.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deliveroo to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.35) to GBX 392 ($5.12) in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 363.40 ($4.75).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

