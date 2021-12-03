Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.24

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 15849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,543 shares of company stock worth $42,614,115 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 304,665 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

